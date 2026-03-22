Social media-fueled party draws 800 to Celina; shots fired as crowd disperses, police say

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The Brief Up to 800 teens and young adults swarmed a Celina home Saturday night after a house party was advertised on social media. Two arrests were made at the scene, including one for DUI and another for an active aggravated assault warrant out of Dallas County. Reports of gunfire occurred as the crowd dispersed, but police confirmed that no injuries were located following a search of the residence.



A massive house party fueled by social media drew up to 800 teens and young adults to a Celina home Saturday night, resulting in two arrests and reports of gunfire, authorities said.

Massive Celina party

What we know:

Officers with the Celina Police Department responded to the 800 block of Choate Parkway after receiving calls about a large gathering. Police Chief John Cullison said the crowd size swelled to between 500 and 800 people after the event was advertised online.

During proactive enforcement at the scene, police arrested one individual for driving under the influence as a minor. A second person was taken into custody on an active aggravated assault warrant out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

As the crowd began to disperse, multiple gunshots were heard near the residence. Officers entered and searched the home, but no injuries from the gunfire were reported.

What they're saying:

"Scenes like these highlight the very real risks and dangers associated with large, unsupervised gatherings, especially when fueled through social media," Cullison said in a statement Sunday.

The chief, speaking as both a law enforcement officer and a parent, urged local families to discuss personal responsibility and the dangers of such environments with their children.

The incident remains under investigation.

What you can do:

The Celina Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding criminal activity at the scene to contact their Criminal Investigation Unit at 972-382-2121.