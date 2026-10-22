Shutdown of I-30 in downtown Dallas expected this weekend

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Drivers traveling through downtown Dallas this weekend will need to find an alternate route as construction crews shut down a major stretch of Interstate 30.

What we know:

All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 will close between the I-35E and I-45/U.S. 75 interchanges, TxDOT officials said.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and lasts until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

TxDOT officials set up a signed detour directing traffic to State Highway 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway for east-west connections.

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

Big picture view:

The weekend shutdown is part of an $888 million I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project.

The project targets the stretch of highway between the I-35E and I-45 interchanges.

Overall completion is expected in 2031.

Big picture view:

The following traffic impacts are also scheduled during this time:

Botham Jean/Lamar Boulevard: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2027.

Griffin Street: Narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.

As a reminder, the following closures remain in place as part of this project and are weather permitting:

Cesar Chavez Boulevard: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2028.

Akard Street: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30 through summer 2028.

Good Latimer Expressway: Narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.

Cadiz Street: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30 while crews rebuild the road on a new alignment.

Canton Street: Closed between Akard Street and Griffin Street until further notice.