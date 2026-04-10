Shootout caught on video during Fort Worth robbery lands 3 in jail

The Brief Fort Worth police posted a video on social media this week showing a violent armed robbery that happened in February. Police said the victim arranged to meet up with some people to buy cellphones. Three people have been charged in connection with the case.



Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shootout in Fort Worth that was caught on video.

What we know:

According to Fort Worth police, the victim arranged to meet some people through social media to buy some cellphones. During the Feb. 5 meeting, two people demanded money from the victim. The pair then pulled out guns, exchanged fire with the victim and then fled in a getaway car being driven by a third person.

The video shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at the victim who is backing away to retreat inside a building. Gunfire ensues and the weapon-wielding pair flee as the victim returns fire and chases after them.

Police said they have charged 19-year-old Kristopher Smith, 20-year-old Jeremiah Saucedo and 23-year-old Deiandre William with aggravated robbery in connection with the case.

From left to right: 19-year-old Kristopher Smith, 20-year-old Jeremiah Saucedo and 23-year-old Deiandre William. (Fort Worth Police Department / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"This type of violence will not be tolerated in Fort Worth," police wrote in a Facebook post that included the video. "If you commit a violent crime in our city, you will be identified, located, and held accountable."

The post also included a list of places police recommend for meetings of this kind.