Shootout caught on video during Fort Worth robbery lands 3 in jail
FORT WORTH, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shootout in Fort Worth that was caught on video.
What we know:
According to Fort Worth police, the victim arranged to meet some people through social media to buy some cellphones. During the Feb. 5 meeting, two people demanded money from the victim. The pair then pulled out guns, exchanged fire with the victim and then fled in a getaway car being driven by a third person.
The video shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at the victim who is backing away to retreat inside a building. Gunfire ensues and the weapon-wielding pair flee as the victim returns fire and chases after them.
Police said they have charged 19-year-old Kristopher Smith, 20-year-old Jeremiah Saucedo and 23-year-old Deiandre William with aggravated robbery in connection with the case.
From left to right: 19-year-old Kristopher Smith, 20-year-old Jeremiah Saucedo and 23-year-old Deiandre William. (Fort Worth Police Department / FOX Local)
What they're saying:
"This type of violence will not be tolerated in Fort Worth," police wrote in a Facebook post that included the video. "If you commit a violent crime in our city, you will be identified, located, and held accountable."
The post also included a list of places police recommend for meetings of this kind.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Fort Worth Police Department.