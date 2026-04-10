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Shootout caught on video during Fort Worth robbery lands 3 in jail

By
Updated  April 10, 2026 1:20pm CDT
Texas
FOX Local
Video shows shootout during Fort Worth robbery

Video shows shootout during Fort Worth robbery

Fort Worth police released this video of a violent armed robbery that happened Feb. 5, 2026, and led to the arrest of three people.

The Brief

    • Fort Worth police posted a video on social media this week showing a violent armed robbery that happened in February.
    • Police said the victim arranged to meet up with some people to buy cellphones.
    • Three people have been charged in connection with the case.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shootout in Fort Worth that was caught on video.

What we know:

According to Fort Worth police, the victim arranged to meet some people through social media to buy some cellphones. During the Feb. 5 meeting, two people demanded money from the victim. The pair then pulled out guns, exchanged fire with the victim and then fled in a getaway car being driven by a third person.

The video shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at the victim who is backing away to retreat inside a building. Gunfire ensues and the weapon-wielding pair flee as the victim returns fire and chases after them.

Police said they have charged 19-year-old Kristopher Smith, 20-year-old Jeremiah Saucedo and 23-year-old Deiandre William with aggravated robbery in connection with the case.

From left to right: 19-year-old Kristopher Smith, 20-year-old Jeremiah Saucedo and 23-year-old Deiandre William.

From left to right: 19-year-old Kristopher Smith, 20-year-old Jeremiah Saucedo and 23-year-old Deiandre William. (Fort Worth Police Department / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"This type of violence will not be tolerated in Fort Worth," police wrote in a Facebook post that included the video. "If you commit a violent crime in our city, you will be identified, located, and held accountable."

The post also included a list of places police recommend for meetings of this kind.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Fort Worth Police Department.

TexasFort WorthCrime and Public Safety