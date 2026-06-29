Body of missing man recovered from Benbrook Lake

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The Brief Emergency crews found and recovered the body of a man on Monday morning, ending a three-day search at Benbrook Lake after he jumped into the water on Saturday to rescue a child. The recovery effort was delayed by weather conditions over the weekend, including strong winds, choppy waves, and a lake bottom dense with submerged trees. Out of respect for the family's privacy and wishes, state officials announced they will not release the identity or any identifying details of the deceased man.



Search crews have recovered the body of a man who disappeared beneath the surface of Benbrook Lake after jumping into the water to rescue a child over the weekend, state authorities confirmed Monday morning.

Body recovered

The body was located and recovered at approximately 9 a.m. Monday by Texas Game Wardens and personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to Maggie Berger, public information officer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's law enforcement division.

The backstory:

The recovery brings a tragic close to a grueling, three-day search operation in Tarrant County that began Saturday afternoon. Witnesses told investigators that two men dove from a boat into the lake around 1 p.m. Saturday to assist a child in the water. While one of the men safely returned to the vessel, the second man submerged and did not resurface.

Initial recovery efforts centered on the northeast portion of Benbrook Lake, near Longhorn Park Drive. However, emergency crews faced significant setbacks due to weather and underwater hazards. High winds and choppy waves hampered operations through Saturday evening. On Sunday, the search slowed further as divers navigated a dense network of submerged trees littering the lake bottom.

Operations were suspended late Sunday night and resumed at 8 a.m. Monday with additional assistance from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

State officials stated that they will not be releasing the identity or any identifying information of the deceased man, out of respect for the wishes of his family.

Deadly weekend on Texas waterways

The disappearance comes during a deadly weekend on Texas waterways. Officials noted that Texas Game Wardens responded to multiple water fatalities across the state over the same period, prompting state agencies to issue renewed public safety pleas ahead of the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

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Dig deeper:

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife data, the state recorded 178 reportable boating incidents in 2025, resulting in 50 fatalities and 77 serious injuries. State officials stressed that approximately 84 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging lake-goers to take basic precautions, including wearing U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, avoiding operating vessels under the influence of drugs or alcohol, maintaining constant supervision of children, utilizing engine cut-off switches, and monitoring fast-changing weather conditions.