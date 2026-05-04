Richardson police shoot armed robbery suspect on Belt Line Road

article

The Brief Richardson police shot an armed robbery suspect Monday afternoon following a brief foot pursuit near Belt Line Road. The suspect was hospitalized after being located by officers responding to a 4 p.m. robbery call; no officers were injured in the encounter. Specific details regarding the shooting, including whether the suspect pointed a weapon at officers, remain under investigation.



Richardson police officers shot an armed robbery suspect during a chase that ended in front of a restaurant on Belt Line Road.

What we know:

According to the Richardson Police Department, the incident started around 4 p.m. on Monday as police responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the 1400 block of East Belt Line Road.

The responding officers were told that the suspect was armed and had fled the scene on foot. They located an individual who matched the suspect’s description walking in the area.

The officers tried to stop the individual and that’s when the shooting occurred, police said.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape wrapped around the front of a Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant, along with part of the street and parking lot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet elaborated on the details of the shooting or said whether the suspect pointed a gun at officers. Their investigation is still active.

There's no word yet on the suspect's injuries or condition.