Richardson gas station shooting suspect turns himself in

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The Brief A 25-year-old man faces aggravated assault charges for a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a busy Richardson intersection. The victim, a 33-year-old man, remains in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Coit and Spring Valley roads. A motive for the shooting has not been released, and the suspect turned himself in after initially fleeing the scene.



A 25-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon at a busy intersection in Richardson.

What's new:

Richardson police said 25-year-old Erick Lajuane Foster is now charged with aggravated assault for shooting 33-year-old Ladarious Devonta Wheeler.

A witness reported seeing Foster running towards Wheeler and firing multiple shots.

Foster initially fled the scene but later turned himself in to Richardson police.

Wheeler remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday near a gas station at the intersection of Coit and Spring Valley roads.

Traffic was detoured at that busy intersection during the investigation.

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What we don't know:

Police haven’t yet released Foster’s mugshot.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.