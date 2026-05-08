Richardson bar reopens, raises funds for victims of stabbing attack

The Brief Good Vibes Bar and Grill in Richardson reopened on Friday, two days after a man stabbed four people at the restaurant on Wednesday night. Patrons and employees at the bar organized GoFundMe pages for the victims and are selling T-shirts to benefit their recovery. The suspect, 28-year-old Stephen Kwembe, told police he was going to "kill as many people as I can" before being shot and killed by responding officers.



Two days after a stabbing attack injured four people, Good Vibes Bar and Grill reopened its doors, still recovering from the trauma of that night.

Good Vibes Bar and Grill reopens after attack

What we know:

The Richardson bar has a sign near the front of the restaurant displaying QR codes to donate to the victims' fundraisers dedicated to their recovery.

"It's tragic because these people didn't deserve any of this," Daniel Latham, a karaoke host at the bar, tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "I want them to see how much they're loved and appreciated."

Other patrons Jones spoke to were similarly shocked at the act of violence. Nico Otero, the bar's manager, tells Jones all three men injured on Wednesday are regulars.

The GoFundMe pages identified the victims as Harold Stemper, Rueben Blackwell and Garrett Ledger. A fourth victim is a bartender who customers know as FiFi.

"The three gentlemen that were in the hospital saved a lot of people that night, including FiFi, but not just her," Otero said.

Otero created GoFundMe pages for the victims, and Latham is selling T-shirts with all proceeds going back to the victims.

"We are doing everything that we can to make sure that they can focus solely on their recovery with themselves and their families."

Stabbing attack injures four

The backstory:

Richardson police responded to several calls reporting a man threatening patrons with a knife at the bar at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived, they encountered 28-year-old Stephen Kwembe standing outside the restaurant's entrance. Kwembe refused to drop his knife and advanced towards the officers, at which point two officers opened fire, striking and killing him.

Stephen Kwembe prior mugshot

In officer body camera footage of the incident, Kwembe can be heard saying "I want to die" to police before approaching them with the knife.

Four people were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and all four were in the ICU as of Thursday evening. Several victims sustained injuries after attempting to protect another victim from harm.

Richardson Police said earlier that day Kwembe attempted to retrieve a gun confiscated by police related to a drug paraphernalia charge, but was unable to retrieve it.

Kwembe later called a non-emergency line at the Garland Police Department, telling them he was going to Good Vibes Bar and Grill to kill someone.

What you can do:

You can find the GoFundMe for Rueben Blackwell here ,and the GoFundMe for Garrett Ledger here.