Rep. Keith Self says he will "not back down" after 17-year-old arrested in alleged assassination plot

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The Brief U.S. Rep. Keith Self says he remains focused on campaigning and serving his district following an alleged assassination plot against him. The congressman says authorities arrested a 17-year-old sometime around Oct. 5 who had a weapon and was reportedly radicalized by ISIS. Officials have not released the identity of the 17-year-old.



U.S. Rep. Keith Self says an alleged assassination attempt will not deter him from his public duties.

What we know:

Self told FOX 4's Steven Dial that he will continue his campaign appearances this week after authorities reportedly arrested a 17-year-old who planned to assassinate him.

Self said that Capitol Police notified his office about the threat several days after the teenager's arrest.

What they're saying:

Self addressed the situation in a statement on social media.

"I am grateful to the FBI and law enforcement for stopping this threat. My family and I are safe, and I remain focused on serving the people of Texasâ€™ 3rd District," Self wrote. "Preserving our constitutional republic from radical Islam means accepting the costs that come with itâ€”name-calling, threats, and worse. Our Founders believed this country was worth the sacrifice. I served 25 years in the military because defending freedom was worth the sacrifice. This only strengthens my resolve. I will not back down."

Despite the reported danger, Self and his team maintain an active public schedule just weeks ahead of the election.

"I've been out poll greeting this morning," Self said during an interview. "I've got confidence in my security team, and we will certainly be more aware of our situation around us."

The backstory:

Authorities reportedly arrested the suspect on Oct. 5.

Self says the 17-year-old was reportedly radicalized by ISIS.

Members of Congress regularly receive threats, but Self noted that most do not result in an arrest.

What we don't know:

The FBI has not confirmed the details of the plot or the arrest to FOX 4.

Officials have not released the identity of the 17-year-old.

The other side:

Evan Hunt, Self's midterm opponent for Congress, released a statement condemning the alleged threat:

"There is no place for violence in our politics. No political disagreement ever justifies threatening someoneâ€™s life. Every elected official, their family and their staff deserve to be safe, regardless of party.

I appreciate the FBI and the law enforcement officers working to keep our communities and public servants safe. We must settle our differences through debate and at the ballot box. Political violence must be condemned without hesitation or excuses, no matter who is targeted.

It is on all of us to set the example for our youth."