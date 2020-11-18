Recipe: King crab Sonoran 'dog'

On this week’s Thursday Night Football, one team is from the Desert Southwest and the other is from the Pacific Northwest. Both regions are famous for their unique style of food, so Dr. BBQ saw this an opportunity to create a recipe that's a little crazy, but full of flavor.

After you break apart the big legs, you'll have a bunch of small crab pieces leftover, but don't throw them away. You can either combine them into another sandwich or freeze them to use in another dish.

INGREDIENTS:

4 hoagie rolls

About 2 pounds of king crab legs

Sriracha mayo

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 cup red beans in chili sauce (from a can)

8 slices bacon, cooked crispy

1 roma tomato, seeded and cut into small dice

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into small dice

Juice of ½ lime

¼ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup fried crispy onions

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the oven grill to cook indirect at 350. Split the rolls on top and place them on the grill to warm for about 5 minutes. Remove the crab from the shells and place on the grill to warm for about 5 minutes. Remove both when they are warm. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and sriracha. Spread a thin layer on the cut side of the buns. Spoon some of the beans onto each of the buns, draining them just enough to keep from making it too messy. Lay 2 slices of the cooked bacon on each roll in a V shape. Top with a portion of the crab. Top each “dog” with ¼ of the tomato and ¼ of the avocado. Drizzle the lime juice over the top of each sandwich. Top with a healthy portion of cilantro and crispy fried onions.

Makes 4 servings

