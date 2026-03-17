Quickie Crab’s Bad Luck: Masked men break into Lewisville restaurant days after car crash

article

The Brief Two masked men armed with sledgehammers and crowbars broke into the Quickie Crab restaurant in Lewisville early Monday, stealing cash and keys. The break-in follows a separate incident earlier this month where a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of the business. The restaurant is its luck will change soon and offered a $500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects seen on security footage.



Cameras captured video of two burglars inside a Lewisville restaurant just days after someone crashed into the front of the business.

What we know:

Lewisville police confirmed two masked men broke into the Quickie Crab on Round Grove Road early Monday morning.

Security cameras captured video of rummaging through drawers with sledgehammers and crowbars in hand. They reportedly got away with cash, keys, and credit cards that belong to the business.







Big picture view:

Quickie Crab shared video of the suspects and noted that they’ve had a run of bad luck lately.

Earlier this month, the restaurant was forced to close temporarily after a driver crashed into the front of the building.

"We are blessed that no one was sitting at those front tables and the driver was at that angle instead of the opposite. She is also OK. Thank you, everyone for the support," the restaurant said on social media.







What you can do:

The restaurant is currently offering a $500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the men who broke into the restaurant early Monday.

Anyone who recognizes them should call the Lewisville Police Department’s non-emergency line at 972-219-3640.

"We appreciate any help from the community, and we’re hoping our luck turns around soon," the restaurant said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Quickie Crab