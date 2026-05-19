Prosper gas leak causes traffic delays near downtown
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PROSPER, Texas - A major gas leak is causing traffic trouble in downtown Prosper.
What we know:
The Prosper Police Department said the leak was reported on Tuesday morning in the downtown area near 5th Street, 6th Street and Broadway Street.
Residents and drivers were urged to avoid the area so that utility crews could work to repair the leak.
There have been no reports of evacuations.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the cause of the leak.
It’s also not clear how long the repairs will take.
Police said they would share updates as they develop.
The Source: The information in this story comes from social media updates by the Prosper Police Department.