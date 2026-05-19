Prosper gas leak causes traffic delays near downtown

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The Brief The town of Prosper is dealing with a major gas leak near 5th, 6th, and Broadway Streets. Utility crews are on-site working to repair the leak, though it is currently unclear how long these repairs or road closures will last. The cause of the leak remains unknown at this time.



A major gas leak is causing traffic trouble in downtown Prosper.

What we know:

The Prosper Police Department said the leak was reported on Tuesday morning in the downtown area near 5th Street, 6th Street and Broadway Street.

Residents and drivers were urged to avoid the area so that utility crews could work to repair the leak.

There have been no reports of evacuations.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the leak.

It’s also not clear how long the repairs will take.

Police said they would share updates as they develop.