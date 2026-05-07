Ponder ISD track coach in ICU after freak shot put accident
PONDER, Texas - A Ponder ISD coach is in the intensive care unit after being hit in the head with a shot put during a track meet this past weekend.
What we know:
Coach Blake Crutsinger was critically injured during a Texas UIL regional track meet in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, according to posts on social media by friends and family members.
A GoFundMe page set up for the family states he was "involved in a freak accident and was struck by a shot put."
He was admitted to an ICU in East Texas with a skull fracture and brain swelling, undergoing surgery earlier in the week to reduce the swelling.
What they're saying:
Crutsinger’s wife turned to social media to thank his supporters.
"The term "coaching family" is a real thing! The quick actions of the coaches, trainers, and any medical staff that helped at the school and the quick response of the ambulance was a game changer in Blake’s prognosis," she said.
The Ponder Fellowship of Christian Athletes also shared a photo of Crutsinger and his family, asking for prayers.
The group organized a prayer vigil outside Ponder High School earlier this week.
What we don't know:
Ponder ISD has not yet responded to FOX 4's request for comment.
The Source: The information in this story comes from comments from family and friends on social media.