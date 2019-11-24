Police: 18-year-old dies in Fort Worth after being accidentally shot by friend
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police say an 18-year-old died Saturday night in Fort Worth after a friend accidentally shot him.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., when officers were called about a shooting in the 5900 block of Misty Breeze Dr.
Responding officers found that Dalton Eugene Bailey had been accidentally shot in the head by a friend.
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are continuing their investigation.
No charges have been filed at this time.