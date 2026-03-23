Plano police seize $100K in stolen goods in 'Operation Mario Kart' retail theft bust

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The Brief A monthslong investigation, "Operation Mario Kart," dismantled a retail theft ring following a raid in Irving that recovered more than $100,000 in stolen goods. Plano police seized $42,000 in cash and a massive cache of electronics after tracking a "fence" who allegedly resold items stolen from major retailers. One suspect is in custody facing organized retail theft charges, though their identity has not yet been publicly released by authorities.



A multi-agency investigation into a regional retail theft ring has resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of more than $100,000 in stolen property, according to Plano police.

"Operation Mario Kart"

The backstory:

The monthslong initiative, dubbed "Operation Mario Kart," ended on March 5 when officers executed a search and arrest warrant at a home in Irving. During the raid, investigators seized $42,000 in cash and a massive cache of stolen goods valued at more than six figures.

The investigation began in 2025 after Plano Police Detective A. Cole began looking into what appeared to be a routine theft of approximately $2,500 in gaming electronics and accessories.

Operation Mario Kart (Source: Plano Police Department)

According to the department, the investigation pivoted when detectives determined the items were being stolen for a "fence." A "fence" is an individual who buys stolen property to resell for profit.

The case expanded into a large-scale operation involving the Plano Police General Crimes and Special Investigative Services units, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Allen Police Department. Private sector partners, including Nintendo of America and loss prevention teams from Walmart, Target, and Kroger, also assisted in identifying the suspect.

What they're saying:

"Investigations of this scale are only possible through strong cooperation and shared commitment," the Plano Police Department said in a statement. "Due to their hard work, a major organized retail theft suspect has been taken off the streets."

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, faces charges of organized retail theft.