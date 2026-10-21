Plano apartment fire investigated as arson, person of interest in custody

The Brief A midnight apartment fire in Plano left 10 units uninhabitable and sent one man to the hospital. Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set and have detained a person of interest. Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of displaced residents or how and why the fire was started.



A late-night apartment fire in Plano sent one man to the hospital. Police believe the fire was intentionally set and have a person of interest in custody.

What we know:

The fire started around midnight at the Villas at Chase Oaks apartments, located off Legacy Drive just west of Central Expressway.

First responders rescued a man from a second-story balcony after residents heard him yelling for help. Paramedics took the man to the hospital with minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.

A roof collapsed onto firefighters during the incident, but none of them were injured, officials said.

Officials say 10 units inside the building are uninhabitable because of the damage.

A fire department spokesperson said officials believe the fire was arson. Police have one person in custody as they investigate.

Apartment management and the Red Cross are helping displaced residents find temporary housing.

What we don't know:

Fire and police officials have not released details on why they believe the fire was deliberately set or how it started.

Officials also have not confirmed exactly how many people the fire displaced.

What they're saying:

Timothy Howard, a resident living on the first floor, watched the balcony rescue happen as he escaped the building.

"As I was jumping, they had to get the ladder, and there was an older man on top of me," the resident said. "And he was like, 'help, help!' So they got the ladder. Thank God for these guys, these firefighters out here."

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What's next:

Officials expect to release more information about the arson investigation later in the day.