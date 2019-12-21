Pizza delivery driver shot during carjacking in Dallas

article

A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was shot and carjacked while making a delivery in Dallas Saturday evening.

According to police, the victim was delivering a pizza on Dancliff Dr., just before 6:30 p.m.

After going back to his vehicle, he was shot.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is in “stable condition.”

No further details have been released at this time.