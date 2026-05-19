Pipe bomb found near Lake Lewisville likely linked to illegal fishing, officials say

The Brief Denton's bomb squad removed and destroyed a live pipe bomb that was discovered by a man metal detecting near Lake Lewisville’s Lake Park. Authorities report a growing, illegal trend of "blast fishing," where explosive devices are used to kill fish for easy collection. No suspects have been identified yet, and the investigation into who planted the device remains ongoing.



The Denton bomb squad removed a pipe bomb that was found near Lake Lewisville earlier this week. It turns out, people are using them to illegally fish.

Lake Lewisville Pipe Bomb

What we know:

Lewisville police said a man called 911 on Monday after finding a suspicious device near Lake Park.

Denton’s bomb squad responded and confirmed it was a pipe bomb.

Lewisville police said that while this is the first time they’ve come across something like this, the Denton bomb squad has seen a growing trend of people using these kinds of devices to fish.

The explosion kills fish and then people can easily scoop them up.

What they're saying:

Mike Reitter is the man who found the bomb and called 911. He told FOX 4 he removed it from the lake while out with his metal detector.

He said he initially had not clue what it was.

"I kicked it into a metal scoop over and over again, like stabbing down in it with a scoop, trying to scoop it up, I probably cut it and scratched it and nicked it up, had no idea what I was doing," he said. "A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, you're a hero.’ No, no, no, no. Every single person I talked to said they would not have done what I did. That doesn't make me a hero. It makes me an idiot."

What we don't know:

Police said the bomb was successfully destroyed, and the lake has since reopened. However, they still don’t know who put it there.

Their investigation is ongoing.