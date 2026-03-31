Pedestrian killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash
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DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a hit-and-run driver.
What we know:
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 8100 block of the LBJ Freeway.
Police said an unknown driver struck an adult male on the eastbound service road.
That driver did not stop to help or check on the pedestrian, who died at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating the crash and haven’t released any information about the hit-and-run suspect or the vehicle that was involved in the crash.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.