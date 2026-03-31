Pedestrian killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash

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The Brief A man died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the 8100 block of the LBJ Freeway service road. The unidentified driver fled the scene immediately after the collision without stopping to render aid to the victim. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect, the vehicle involved, or the identity of the deceased man.



Dallas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a hit-and-run driver.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 8100 block of the LBJ Freeway.

Police said an unknown driver struck an adult male on the eastbound service road.

That driver did not stop to help or check on the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating the crash and haven’t released any information about the hit-and-run suspect or the vehicle that was involved in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.