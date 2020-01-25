Passenger shot, driver returns fire in Dallas road rage shooting

article

Dallas police are investigating a road rage shooting Saturday afternoon in which a female passenger in one of the vehicles involved was shot.

The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m., in the 11700 block of the North Central Expressway service road, police said.

Investigators are not yet sure what led to the shooting, but a passenger in one of the vehicles involved was hit by the gunfire.

The driver of her vehicle then returned fire.

It’s not yet known if anyone was hit by the return fire.

The shooter's vehicle fled the scene, and the victim was driven to a local emergency medical center.

Police said she is in stable condition at this time.

Advertisement

The investigation into this shooting is continuing.