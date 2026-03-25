NorthPark Center ‘security incident’ prompts evacuation

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The Brief NorthPark Center was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a "security incident" that prompted a fire alarm and police presence. Dallas police are urging the public to avoid the area near North Central Expressway as officers redirect traffic and investigate the mall. The exact nature of the security threat is currently unknown, and authorities have not yet confirmed if any injuries have occurred.



Dallas police are responding to a "security incident" that prompted the evacuation of NorthPark Center on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed its officers responded to a "security incident" at the mall in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway around 12:30 p.m.

Police encouraged people to avoid the area.

NorthPark Center also confirmed a fire alarm was activated, and the mall was evacuated.

"We will provide updates as more information becomes available, and we hope to be back open for business shortly," a spokesperson for the mall said in a statement.

Images from the SKY 4 helicopter showed people standing outside the mall as officers redirected nearby traffic.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on exactly what prompted the fire alarm and security incident.

No details about arrests or injuries have been released.