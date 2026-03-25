NorthPark Center ‘security incident’ prompts evacuation
DALLAS - Dallas police are responding to a "security incident" that prompted the evacuation of NorthPark Center on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Dallas Police Department confirmed its officers responded to a "security incident" at the mall in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway around 12:30 p.m.
Police encouraged people to avoid the area.
NorthPark Center also confirmed a fire alarm was activated, and the mall was evacuated.
"We will provide updates as more information becomes available, and we hope to be back open for business shortly," a spokesperson for the mall said in a statement.
Images from the SKY 4 helicopter showed people standing outside the mall as officers redirected nearby traffic.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on exactly what prompted the fire alarm and security incident.
No details about arrests or injuries have been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and a NorthPark Center spokesperson.