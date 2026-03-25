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NorthPark Center ‘security incident’ prompts evacuation

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Published  March 25, 2026 12:55pm CDT
North Dallas
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • NorthPark Center was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a "security incident" that prompted a fire alarm and police presence.
    • Dallas police are urging the public to avoid the area near North Central Expressway as officers redirect traffic and investigate the mall.
    • The exact nature of the security threat is currently unknown, and authorities have not yet confirmed if any injuries have occurred.

DALLAS - Dallas police are responding to a "security incident" that prompted the evacuation of NorthPark Center on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed its officers responded to a "security incident" at the mall in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway around 12:30 p.m.

Police encouraged people to avoid the area.

NorthPark Center also confirmed a fire alarm was activated, and the mall was evacuated.

"We will provide updates as more information becomes available, and we hope to be back open for business shortly," a spokesperson for the mall said in a statement.

Images from the SKY 4 helicopter showed people standing outside the mall as officers redirected nearby traffic.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on exactly what prompted the fire alarm and security incident.

No details about arrests or injuries have been released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and a NorthPark Center spokesperson.

North DallasCrime and Public Safety