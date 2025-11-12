The Northern Lights across Texas: Photos

The Brief The Northern Lights were visible across Texas Tuesday night, with sightings reported as far south as Fredricksburg due to a strong geomagnetic storm. The lights were seen earlier than expected and were caused by a massive solar eruption (coronal mass ejection or CME) from the sun. Another strong geomagnetic storm is forecast for Wednesday evening (6 p.m. - 11 p.m.), offering another chance for Texans to see the aurora.



The Northern Lights were visible across Texas Tuesday night as a strong geomagnetic storm approached Earth.

Northern Lights in Texas

Texans shared photos of the lights from as far south as Fredricksburg, Texas.

The sightings came somewhat early, as the lights were not expected to be visible further south until Wednesday.

Image 1 of 29 ▼ Northern Lights in North Denton, TX via Sherri Beil

Northern Lights November 2025

Will it happen tonight?:

Another strong geomagnetic storm is expected to happen again on Wednesday, which could mean good news for stargazers around the country. In Texas, it would be between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

To have the best views, you would need to be away from city lights and light pollution. It should be visible in the northern sky.

What causes the Northern Lights?

Big picture view:

This chance of a severe geomagnetic storm will increase the odds for Americans as far south as Alabama to see the Northern Lights in the coming days.

A large coronal mass ejection (CME), a massive eruption of plasma from the Sun’s corona, is expected to arrive at Earth by midday Wednesday and last into the evening.

This sequence of events could trigger a geomagnetic storm, prompting officials to issue a G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

RELATED STORY: 7 things to know about the Northern Lights

Solar storms are ranked on a scale from G1 to G5, from minor to extreme characterization. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a G4 category storm is characterized as severe, which could cause widespread voltage control issues for various regions.

Storms of this magnitude can disrupt critical infrastructure, including cellular networks and radio communications.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

According to the NOAA, a geomagnetic storm is a significant disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when energy from the solar wind is exchanged into the space environment surrounding Earth .

Taking Photos of the Northern Lights

If the aurora display is relatively dim, it may only appear to your eyes as a faint green or milky haze, depending on the strength of the show. If the storm really gets going, more dazzling greens and purples may be seen with just your eyes, provided they've adjusted to the darkness.

You can bring a camera, set it on long exposure and keep it steady, and the lights will pop out. Just remember, cameras are much better than human eyes at picking up the color at night, so photos you see of the aurora on social media may not match what you might see in the same spot.