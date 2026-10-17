'No Kings' demonstrations draw hundreds across North Texas as midterm elections near

The Brief Hundreds gathered across cities including Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Plano, and Southlake on Saturday to protest President Trump and advocate for issues like healthcare and immigration. Demonstrators urged voters to take their frustrations to the polls as Texas early voting begins on Monday ahead of the November election. A White House spokesperson dismissed the movement's message, arguing that Republicans offer voters a better choice in November.



North Texans are two days away from being able to cast their votes and the political divide was on display as hundreds took to the streets with a message for President Trump.

"I cast down the guy that's infested the White House. He thinks he's a king," said Rick Silvestre, who attended a "No Kings" demonstration in Dallas on Saturday.

Protestors focus message on voter participation

What we know:

The "No Kings" demonstrations took place nationwide, but this time the focus wasn’t just on making their voices heard but on making their votes count.

"That people do vote. One of the issues in Texas is that Democrats don't come out and vote, and they need to because we need big changes in the fascist regime that is in power," said Ellen Sailor Santini, another protestor.

From Dallas to Denton, Frisco, Plano, and Southlake, protesters gathered Saturday as Texas prepares for the November election and early voting begins Monday. Some also gathered together to speak on healthcare, immigration, LGBTQ+, and women's rights.

"The mass immigration roundup, as they call it, to me, that’s the number one issue," said Robert Wilford.

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What Texans are saying about the upcoming election

Local perspective:

For others, it was about the future of Texas.

"We want a legitimate person who cares for Texans," said Alexander Anasian. "The idea that our democracy is drowning by fake news that Donald Trump is spreading all over the place with his puppets, that’s Abbott, whether it’s Paxton."

They’re hoping people will take their frustrations to the ballot.

"I want to encourage people to vote. That’s one of our rights," Sailor Santini said.

White House pushes back

The other side:

The White House has pushed back on the movement’s message. In a statement to USA Today, a spokesperson said the focus on voting shows organizers should change their name, and argued that Republicans offer voters a better choice in November.

Big picture view:

Throughout the protests, organizers wanted to make it very clear that they were there to exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully.