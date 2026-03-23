Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured after fatal Arlington crash
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left the driver dead and a passenger injured.
What we know:
On March 19, the Arlington Police Department responded to a single motorcycle crash involving a motorcycle and a parked vehicle. The crash occurred in the 1200 block of Woodbrook Street.
Officers found two individuals who had been ejected from the motorcycle following the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The motorcyclist died from their injuries on March 22. The passenger, who was wearing a helmet, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
APD said their initial investigation led them to believe the motorcyclist attempted to avoid an animal in the road and lost control before crashing into the parked car.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of the individuals involved in the crash.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Arlington Police Department.