Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Boxers meet face-to-face ahead of Netflix showdown

The Brief Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout between Tyson, 58, and Paul, 27, will be streamed live on Netflix. Both fighters met in Irving for a news conference on Wednesday night.



Mike Tyson, 58, stared down Jake Paul, 27, in Irving on Wednesday night ahead of the much-anticipated boxing match between the two.

Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, and Paul, a social media star turned boxer, will fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Friday night fight at the home of the Dallas Cowboys will be streamed on Netflix.

The bout has been a long time coming.

It was originally scheduled for this July, but had to be postponed after Tyson had a medical emergency.

The fighter was treated for a stomach ulcer and has been cleared to fight, according to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

The State of Texas agreed to sanction the fight that other states would not.

The bout will be eight rounds instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to lessen the power of punches.

Iron Mike was a man of few words at the event at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday night.

"I’m just looking forward to fighting," Tyson said.

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul pose after the final press conference for their upcoming heavyweight fight at Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Paul wore a diamond-spiked ear cover, prodding the former heavyweight about his infamous ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield in 1997.

"I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike," Paul said.

Tyson was 50-6 with 44 knockouts in pro fights before he retired 19 years ago. Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition four years ago that ended in a tie.

Paul is 10-1 with 7 KOs in his time as a boxer.

The social media star says his jump from YouTube into the ring has brought new energy back to boxing.

"I've brought a lot of excitement to the sport, knocking people out in the biggest platforms possible, going against the biggest names," said Paul.

Featured article

Tyson did not speak much during the news conference, but did make a prediction.

"I am not going to lose," Tyson told the crowd.

Paul is the betting favorite in the fight, according to BetMGM sportsbook.

When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Network: Netflix

The Tyson-Paul fight will be Friday, Nov. 15.

The stream of the event starts at 7 p.m. central.

There are 7 total fights on the card.

Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.

Paul-Tyson Undercard

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes.

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Tickets

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul pose after the final press conference for their upcoming heavyweight fight at Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Tickets for the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are on sale.