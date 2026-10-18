Mesquite homeowner shoots intruder during early morning home invasion, police say

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The Brief A resident shot a man who broke into a home on Brushwood Lane early Saturday morning. Police took the suspect into custody on a charge of burglary of a habitation and paramedics transported him to a local hospital. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity or current medical condition as the investigation continues.



A homeowner shot an intruder who broke into a residence early Saturday morning in Mesquite, police said.

Homeowner shoots intruder in Mesquite

What we know:

Mesquite Police responded to a report of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Brushwood Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a man outside the home with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid.

According to investigators, residents inside the house woke up to the sound of loud banging. When one resident went to investigate, they saw an individual breaking into the home and fired a weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody on a charge of burglary of a habitation and transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police said the case remains under investigation, and no additional details regarding the suspect's condition or identity were immediately released.