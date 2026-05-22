Mesquite baby’s death leads to man’s capital murder arrest

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The Brief Mesquite police arrested 24-year-old Jayeshaun Spencer on capital murder charges following the death of a 4-month-old infant. Officers found the baby unconscious at a home on May 9; the child later died at a hospital with what police described as multiple injuries. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific cause of death or whether Spencer is related to the victim.



A 24-year-old man in Mesquite is facing charges for the death of a baby.

What we know:

Mesquite police said officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Towne Crossing Boulevard on May 9 for a report of an unconscious infant.

The 4-month-old baby was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said the baby had multiple injuries, which prompted an investigation.

Jayeshaun Spencer, 24, was arrested for capital murder as a result of that investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any details about the baby’s injuries or cause of death.

It’s also not clear if Spencer was related to the child.