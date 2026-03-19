Meals On Wheels worker saves elderly woman from medical episode

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The Brief A young Meals On Wheels deliveryman can add "lifesaver" to his resume after helping an elderly woman during a medical episode last week. Alekzander Dzivak was delivering a meal to Ms. Lana when she was experiencing a diabetic medical episode. Ms. Lana was able to contact Dzivak through her cellphone, and Dzivak was able to call paramedics to provide lifesaving assistance.



A young Meals On Wheels worker in Tarrant County made a lifesaving effort last week during a routine delivery.

What we know:

19-year-old Alekzander Dzivak rescued an elderly woman in Tarrant County from a medical episode during a Meals On Wheels delivery.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 10, when the woman, known as Ms. Lana, suffered the episode inside her home in Fort Worth.

Ms. Lana, who is diabetic, was incapacitated in her kitchen and unable to move when Dzivak arrived with a Meals On Wheels delivery.

Despite being incapacitated, she was able to contact Dzivak through her doorbell by using her cell phone.

Dzivak was able to call 911 and get Ms. Lana lifesaving medical help. First responders came within five minutes to stabilize her.

"It’s just unbelievable."

What they're saying:

Ms. Lana also says she had not disclosed her diabetic issues to Meals On Wheels. Without Dzivak's quick thinking, the outcome could have been much worse.

"If he hadn’t come, I would’ve died. It was that far along," Ms. Lana tells FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "He came to the door at the right moment. It’s just unbelievable."

"I was petrified because I've never been that bad before," Ms. Lana continued. "I knew I was by myself. I knew my next-door neighbor wasn’t home. There just wasn’t anyway I could get hold of anybody.

Dzivak might be the youngest Meals On Wheels worker in Tarrant County, having only turned 19 a few weeks ago. He's responsible for two delivery routes for one day during the week.

Thanks to his quick action, he and Ms. Lana now share a special connection.

"She was giving me the code and saying she was gonna die, and please call 911," Dzivak told Anglin. "I was nodding and shaking my head. I was trying to keep her talking to me, keep her calm. It was a very scary situation.

"I was very happy I arrived when I did, because I don’t know what would’ve happened had I shown up later," Dzivak said. "So I’m just glad I was here, and the paramedics were as close as they were."

Dzivak is now encouraging others to volunteer and make an impact. "Any impact you’re able to make is amazing. I find it so rewarding to volunteer," he tells Anglin.