Man possibly drowns at Lake Ray Roberts
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Lewisville FD
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville dive teams will continue to search for a man who possibly drowned at Lake Ray Roberts.
What we know:
Several agencies were called to the lake near Isle du Bois State Park on Sunday afternoon after a man jumped into the water and never resurfaced.
Search and rescue crews were immediately deployed, but the man was not found.
Dive teams are planning to return on Monday morning to continue searching.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the man’s name or any other details about the situation.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Lewisville Fire Department and the Texas Game Wardens.