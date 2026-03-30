Man possibly drowns at Lake Ray Roberts

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Lewisville FD

The Brief Search efforts resume Monday morning for a man who jumped into Lake Ray Roberts on Sunday afternoon and never resurfaced. Multiple emergency agencies were deployed to the Isle du Bois State Park area, but initial rescue attempts were unsuccessful. The man’s identity has not been released, and officials have not yet provided further details regarding the circumstances of the possible drowning.



Lewisville dive teams will continue to search for a man who possibly drowned at Lake Ray Roberts.

What we know:

Several agencies were called to the lake near Isle du Bois State Park on Sunday afternoon after a man jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

Search and rescue crews were immediately deployed, but the man was not found.

Dive teams are planning to return on Monday morning to continue searching.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s name or any other details about the situation.