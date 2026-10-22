Man hit and killed while crossing Arlington road, police say

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The Brief A pickup truck hit and killed a male pedestrian early Monday morning. Police say the man did not use a crosswalk or designated crossing. The driver stayed at the scene and currently faces no criminal charges.



An early morning crash in Arlington left a pedestrian dead on Monday after a pickup truck hit him.

What we know:

Arlington police responded to the 2600 block of Matlock Road around 6:25 a.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck hitting a pedestrian.

Officers found a man unresponsive in the roadway, and he died at the scene, officials said.

Investigators learned a northbound Nissan Frontier hit the man while he was crossing Matlock Road.

The man did not use a crosswalk or other designated crossing at the time, police said.

Police say the driver cooperated with the investigation, and is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

What they're saying:

Police urge people to take precautions when walking near traffic.

"The Arlington Police Department wants to remind pedestrians that they should always use designated crosswalks or traffic lights when attempting to cross roadways, especially when itâ€™s dark and visibility is reduced," officials said.