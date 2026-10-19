Man dies from gunshot wounds after being left on Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds on Harry Hines Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Fatal Harry Hines shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to an injured person call at 3:37 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 6200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, according to the Dallas Police Department.
A preliminary investigation found that the unidentified man was left at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's identity, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The case is being investigated under case number 153598-2026. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Marez at 214-671-3673 or via email at noel.marez@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.