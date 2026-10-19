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Man dies from gunshot wounds after being left on Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas

By
FOX Local
Love Field
Published October 19, 2026 8:18 AM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 8:18 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man died early Sunday morning after being left in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds on Harry Hines Boulevard.
    • Police officers responded around 3:37 a.m. and located the victim, who was later pronounced dead.
    • The victim's identity has not been released, and Dallas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds on Harry Hines Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Fatal Harry Hines shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to an injured person call at 3:37 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 6200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, according to the Dallas Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found that the unidentified man was left at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The case is being investigated under case number 153598-2026. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Marez at 214-671-3673 or via email at noel.marez@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

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