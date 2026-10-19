Man dies from gunshot wounds after being left on Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas

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The Brief A man died early Sunday morning after being left in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds on Harry Hines Boulevard. Police officers responded around 3:37 a.m. and located the victim, who was later pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released, and Dallas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds on Harry Hines Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Fatal Harry Hines shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to an injured person call at 3:37 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 6200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, according to the Dallas Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found that the unidentified man was left at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The case is being investigated under case number 153598-2026. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Marez at 214-671-3673 or via email at noel.marez@dallaspolice.gov.