Man dies after being attacked by mountain lion in Hood County

A 28-year-old man is dead after authorities said he was attacked by a wild animal, believed to be a mountain lion, in Hood County.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing person Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were told that Christopher Allen Whiteley was last seen early Wednesday morning.

A wooded area near the 15000 block of Howell Road in Lipan were searched, and deputies found Whiteley’s body.

His body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the preliminary findings were that he died from a wild animal attack, possibly a mountain lion.

Authorities are working to locate the mountain lion, and a USDA tracker who specializes in removing mountain lion has been called in to assist.

Those in the Lipan area are reminded to be aware of their surroundings, and keep children and animals inside at night.