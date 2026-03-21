Man arrested for shooting grandmother after argument over allowance, police say

article

The Brief A 21-year-old man was charged with murder after police said he shot his grandmother after an argument. Rontrell Jackson was charged with one count of murder. Police said Jackson shot his grandmother inside an apartment on Carriage House Circle on Friday before dragging her body to the porch.



Arlington police said a 21-year-old man is facing murder charges after he got into an argument with his grandmother over his allowance.

Rontrell Jackson was charged with one count of murder.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Carriage House Circle around 4:40 p.m. Friday after a family member found a 68-year-old woman unresponsive on her apartment patio. It was discovered that the woman had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the woman and Jackson had gotten into a "heated argument" which led to the loss of Jackson's allowance money.

Jackson admitted to shooting the woman Friday morning inside the apartment and then dragging her body on the patio, investigators said.

Jackson was booked in the Arlington City Jail.

Police said they recovered a firearm believed to be used in the shooting from inside the apartment.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not yet been released.