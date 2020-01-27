Man arrested for shooting woman in the face in road rage incident

article

Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly shot a woman in the face after a road rage incident along the North Central Expressway. A toddler who was also in the car was not hurt.

Dallas police said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on the Highway 75 service road near Forest Lane in Preston Hollow.

Investigators are still trying to determine the details of what prompted the shooting but said the driver of a Toyota Tundra fired shots into a Chevy Malibu. The driver of the Malibu then returned fire.

The driver of the Malibu told police he has a license to carry and returned fire because the other driver shot his girlfriend in the face. He wasn’t sure if he hit anyone.

The 22-year-old woman who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Malibu was suffered significant trauma to the right side of her face. She was taken to a nearby ER facility and then transferred to the ICU at Texas Presbyterian Hospital.

The 21-year-old Malibu driver was also treated at the scene for injuries caused by glass fragments. A 3-year-old child who was sitting in the back seat of the car was not hurt, police said.

Investigators said 33-year-old Gabriel Alfaro also called 911 to report the incident. He admitted displaying a firearm after the road rage incident and then firing one round into the front passenger window of the Chevy Malibu, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Alfaro was arrested for three aggravated assault charges. He is being held in the Dallas County jail with a total bond amount set at $450,000.