Man arrested after single gunshot hits two people in Parker County

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The Brief Ozzy Isidro Fierros, 22, was arrested after shooting two people with a single bullet during an argument in Parker County. After fleeing the scene, Fierros was caught from a public tip and gave a full confession. Fierros is being held on a $1 million bond.



A 22-year-old man is behind bars on a $1 million bond after officials say he shot two people with a single bullet during an argument Tuesday.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 8:15 a.m. in southern Parker County.

First responders found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned Ozzy Isidro Fierros, 22, argued with one of the victims before the shooting. Fierros fired a single shot that went through the first victim and struck the second victim, police say.

Fierros ran from the scene. Authorities used drones and a tracking dog to find a discarded firearm in the woods believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

A tip from the public directed law enforcement to a business near Highway 51 and FM 920 in Weatherford. Officers found Fierros there and arrested him.

Fierros gave a full confession during an interview with investigators, officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or medical conditions of the two victims.

What's next:

Fierros faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member, and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

A judge set his total bond at $1 million.