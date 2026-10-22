Man arrested after single gunshot hits two people in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A 22-year-old man is behind bars on a $1 million bond after officials say he shot two people with a single bullet during an argument Tuesday.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a shooting call around 8:15 a.m. in southern Parker County.
First responders found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Investigators learned Ozzy Isidro Fierros, 22, argued with one of the victims before the shooting. Fierros fired a single shot that went through the first victim and struck the second victim, police say.
Fierros ran from the scene. Authorities used drones and a tracking dog to find a discarded firearm in the woods believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.
A tip from the public directed law enforcement to a business near Highway 51 and FM 920 in Weatherford. Officers found Fierros there and arrested him.
Fierros gave a full confession during an interview with investigators, officials said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities or medical conditions of the two victims.
What's next:
Fierros faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member, and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
A judge set his total bond at $1 million.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Parker County Sheriff's Department.