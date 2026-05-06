Texas high-speed chase turns deadly after driver fires shots, troopers say

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The Brief A high-speed chase that started in Lubbock turned deadly Tuesday. Troopers say the driver of the vehicle fired shots at them during the chase. The driver was killed when troopers performed a maneuver to stop the vehicle that resulted in a crash, officials say.



A high-speed chase that started in Lubbock County turned deadly Tuesday.

What we know:

The chase started about 11:35 p.m. after a Lubbock police officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase accelerated into Lubbock County on U.S. Highway 62/82 where troopers joined the pursuit, officials said. During the chase, the driver fired several shots at officers.

Troopers said they performed a maneuver to stop the vehicle just west of Meadow in Terry County. The driver’s vehicle spun into the median and flipped, killing the driver.

No officers were injured, troopers said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver was not released.