Local animal shelters surprised with Valentine's Day grant donation

The Petco Foundation is sending Valentine’s Day love to local animal shelters.

The foundation said it will donate a total of $410,000 to shelters including the Humane Society of North Texas, Dallas Animal Services, the Fort Worth Shelter and Arlington Animal Services.

The money will help pets that came from cruelty or neglect cases find homes.

“It will allow us to get kennels, treat medical issues that come in and provide training so they can be adopted and find a life-long home,” said Susan Gulig, the president of the Humane Society of North Texas.

The shelter’s employees and volunteers were surprised by the grant announcement Monday.

They were also given candy, letters and a pair of shoes to thank them for their work.