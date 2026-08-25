Large apartment fire burns in Fort Worth, 1 firefighter injured

The Brief Fort Worth firefighters responded to a multi-alarm fire that fully engulfed a two-story apartment building on Calmont Avenue. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene, with three alarms sounded as crews battled the massive flames. At least one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. It's not yet clear how many residents have been impacted or displaced by the fire.



Fort Worth firefighters battled a large fire at an apartment complex on the west side of the city on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a two-story apartment building in the 6700 block Calmont Avenue, which is near Interstate 30 and Green Oaks Boulevard.

Images from nearby traffic cameras and FOX 4 crews at the scene showed the building fully engulfed in flames.

Three alarms were sounded, meaning dozens of firefighters were at the scene.

At least one firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

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Big picture view:

Thick black smoke was visible on Interstate 30 near Green Oaks Road. Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the smoke was leading to some backups and traffic delays.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how many people are impacted.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.