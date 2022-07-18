Expand / Collapse search
Krispy Kreme churning out ice cream truck flavored doughnuts for the summer

By Austin Williams
LOS ANGELES - Krispy Kreme is taking over the Summer. Not only have they unveiled new flavors of ice cream, but they have most recently announced they are churning out a collection of ice cream truck doughnuts. 

The doughnut giant’s latest series is inspired by the iconic flavors of Popsicle and Good Humor's beloved ice cream brands. 

RELATED: Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen glazed doughnuts for average US gas price

The donuts come in three delicious flavors including: 

Popsicle® Firecracker™ Inspired Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in Popsicle® Firecracker™ flavored icing and blue raspberry sugar, then topped with dollops of Popsicle® Firecracker™ flavored Kreme™ and original Kreme.

Vanilla King Cone Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.

Creamsicle® Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme™, dipped in Creamsicle® flavored icing and topped with a drizzle of icing and mini sprinkles.

"Should a doughnut really taste like a Creamsicle? Yes. Yes it should." Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. "And we didn't stop there as we doughnutized some of America's favorite frozen treats this summer."
 