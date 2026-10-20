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Juvenile shot in the leg in Fort Worth, two in custody

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 20, 2026 6:00 AM CDT
Published October 20, 2026 6:00 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Monday evening. 
    • The incident happened near 8000 Chandra Lane in Fort Worth.
    • Police took two subjects into custody. 

FORT WORTH, Texas - A juvenile in Fort Worth was shot in the leg Monday evening. 

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting near 8000 Chandra Lane at 5:18 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. 

After arriving, officers found a juvenile victim shot in the leg. 

The juvenile was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police took two subjects into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age of the victim or the identities of the subjects in custody. 

It is also unclear what started the initial altercation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth police department. 

Crime and Public SafetyFort Worth