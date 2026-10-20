Juvenile shot in the leg in Fort Worth, two in custody
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FORT WORTH, Texas - A juvenile in Fort Worth was shot in the leg Monday evening.
What we know:
Fort Worth police responded to a shooting near 8000 Chandra Lane at 5:18 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.
After arriving, officers found a juvenile victim shot in the leg.
The juvenile was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police took two subjects into custody.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the age of the victim or the identities of the subjects in custody.
It is also unclear what started the initial altercation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth police department.