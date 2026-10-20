Juvenile shot in the leg in Fort Worth, two in custody

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The Brief A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Monday evening. The incident happened near 8000 Chandra Lane in Fort Worth. Police took two subjects into custody.



A juvenile in Fort Worth was shot in the leg Monday evening.

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting near 8000 Chandra Lane at 5:18 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

After arriving, officers found a juvenile victim shot in the leg.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took two subjects into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age of the victim or the identities of the subjects in custody.

It is also unclear what started the initial altercation.