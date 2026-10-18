James Talarico launches North Texas campaign swing with Plano rally

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The Brief Democratic candidate James Talarico is launching a 20-stop statewide tour starting Sunday in Plano, followed by stops in Denton and Fort Worth. The push follows record-breaking fundraising quarters and comes as Talarico prioritizes DFW-area voters for his closing campaign stretch. Recent survey data places Talarico slightly ahead of Republican opponent Ken Paxton, though the lead remains within the poll's margin of error.



Democratic candidate James Talarico is launching a major campaign push focused on North Texas this weekend as part of his statewide "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts" tour ahead of the upcoming election.

James Talarico in Plano

Talarico is scheduled to host a rally at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Red Tail Pavilion in Plano. The North Texas stop kicks off a final push that will feature 20 scheduled stops across Texas.

Timeline:

The campaign swing continues Monday in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where Talarico will hold a 1 p.m. rally at the University of North Texas in Denton, followed by a 7 p.m. rally in Fort Worth.

The heavy focus on North Texas comes on the heels of a record-breaking fundraising quarter and town hall appearance for Talarico. Recent nonpartisan polling shows a tight race in Texas, with the latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project survey placing Talarico three percentage points ahead of Republican opponent Ken Paxton—a margin within the poll's margin of error.

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