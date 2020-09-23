Hunter mauled by grizzly bear in Alaska state park

article

A hunter was attacked and killed by a grizzly bear in an Alaska state park – a first in the nature preserve, officials announced.

The victim was in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve during a 10-day moose hunting trip on Sunday when the bear attacked, the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) announced Tuesday.

The hunter, whose name, age and gender were not immediately released, was in the area of the Chisana River drainage with a friend at the time.

Related: Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida Keys

The NPS called it “the first known bear mauling fatality recorded in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve since the park was established in 1980.”

Advertisement

Officials urged hunters and park-goers to beware of bears and take necessary precautions.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.