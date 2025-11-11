Historic Black cemetery in Haltom City restored in time for Veterans Day

The Brief Restoration is now complete at the historic New Trinity Cemetery, a long-neglected Black cemetery in Haltom City. The site is the final resting place for over 500 military veterans, including members of the all-Black female 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion from WWII. The work was done by churches, civic groups, historic preservationists, and men and women fulfilling community service sentences through the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.



New Trinity Cemetery Restored

What we know:

The historic New Trinity Cemetery at People’s Burial Park is located at the intersection of Northeast 28th and Beach streets in Haltom City. It had been overgrown and was in deplorable condition.

But in July, an effort began to restore the site. And for the past month, it was accelerated with the help of Tarrant County Sheriff’s labor detail unit, or men and women who are fulfilling their sentences through community service rather than incarceration.

Others involved included churches, civic groups, and organizations that honor history and advocate for preserving it.

What they're saying:

"We were kicking over weeds and things so we could read. And one thing we discovered, it appeared as if every other marker was a marker of someone who had served in the United States military," said Rev. Kyev Tatum, President of Texas Buffalo Soldiers.

"Is it enough to stand for the anthem and sit for the story? Or do we owe something more, something that looks like action, like service, remembrance that rolls up its sleeves? Here at New Trinity, we have chosen action," added Chad Page with the 12th District American Legion Post 655.

Dig deeper:

The cemetery is home to more than 500 military veterans, including servicemen and women who served during WWI, WWII, and the Korean War.

A special recognition was made for members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black female unit that deployed overseas during WWII to help eliminate a wartime mail backlog and restore troop morale. The unit was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.