Halloween cupcake recipe from Sugar & Sage Bakery

The folks from Sugar and Sage Bakery visited the Good Day kitchen to make festive treats that are equal parts spooky and sweet.

You can order fall and Halloween-themed cupcakes from the bakery through Oct. 31.

Chocolate Cupcakes

Yield: 12 large cupcakes

¾ cup cocoa powder

1 ¾ cup warm coffee

6 oz soft butter, unsalted

2 cups granulated sugar

3 whole eggs

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Combine the cocoa powder and the coffee, stir, and set aside.

Feel free to use a mixer with a paddle attachment, or you can use an electric mixer.

Beat the butter and the sugar until light and fluffy.

Scrape the bowl well.

Add the eggs one at a time.

Scrape the bowl again.

Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Add the cocoa powder and the coffee mixture.

Scoop the batter evenly into 12 cupcake liners.

Bake at 350 for about 24 minutes, turning the pan halfway through the bake time.

Let the cupcakes cool completely before frosting.

Decorate the cupcakes with your favorite frosting.

LINK: sugarandsagebakery.com