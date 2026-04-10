Gucci Mane trolls Pooh Shiesty in new song after latter kept imprisoned on robbery, kidnapping charges

The Brief Rapper Gucci Mane appears to reference Pooh Shiesty's imprisonment in a new song called "Crash Dummy" released on Friday. The song references the alleged kidnapping and robbery set up by Pooh Shiesty and his associates in January to force Gucci Mane to release him from his recording contract. A Dallas judge ruled Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., will remain in federal custody after being arrested last week on kidnapping and robbery charges.



Rapper Pooh Shiesty remains in federal custody after a court ruling in Dallas this week, and is now the target of a new song from the person he allegedly robbed and kidnapped.

New Gucci Mane Song Trolls Pooh Shiesty

What they're saying:

Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, released a new song entitled "Crash Dummy" on Friday.

Lyrics in the song seem to reference the alleged kidnapping and robbery incident put on by Lontrell Williams Jr., aka Pooh Shiesty, from January that led to his arrest last week.

"I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set-up," and "dapped me up, the whole time they plotting against me" are a few of the lyrics pointing towards Williams and his associates.

If the new song's lyrics are to be believed, Williams' motive to be released from his recording contract with Davis was unsuccessful. "After all that, boy, you still signed to me," is another line referencing the alleged plot.

With the line "You learn from your daddy, so I guess that it’s hereditary," Davis also references Williams' father, who was arrested along with eight other individuals in relation to the crime.

Pooh Shiesty Arrest

The backstory:

Lontrell Williams Jr., whose rap name is Pooh Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., rapper BIG30, and six defendants were all charged with kidnapping and robbery in connection with an incident that happened back in January at a Dallas recording studio.

Williams Jr. had a recording deal with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane under The New 1017 Records label. The FBI said Williams Jr. set up a meeting with Gucci Mane in Dallas, and then held him at gunpoint with an AK-style pistol while demanding to be released from his contract.

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The federal investigators said they were able to track Williams Jr. using his ankle monitor. He was supposed to be on home confinement for a 2022 federal case of conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Pooh Shiesty Court Appearance

On Wednesday, a Dallas judge ruled that Williams will remain in federal custody, saying there was probable cause in the alleged kidnapping of Gucci Mane.

As the FBI testified against Williams, he repeatedly shook his head, disagreeing with the charges being brought against him.

The FBI said they do not have the alleged contract involved in the dispute, or any of the evidence seen online that led to Williams' arrest. The agency also admitted to not having interviewed Gucci Mane or any of the other victims in the alleged incident, only using testimony given to the Dallas Police Department at the scene.

The other side:

Williams' defense pointed to multiple holes in the FBI's narrative of what happened.

"What didn't we hear today? What we didn't hear today is there is no contract, this mystery contract. They have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, they have no jewelry. They have none of that physical evidence," Brad Cohen, one of Williams' lawyers, said.

When reached for comment on the new song on Friday, Cohen told FOX 4's Steven Dial this: "At the end of the day, a case is built on evidence and testimony and not on what someone says in record."

Dig deeper:

Several others who were arrested as part of the alleged kidnapping and robbery incident are set to be transferred to Dallas next week.

Rodney Wright, known under his rap name as Big30, along with Damarian Gipson, Darrion McDaniel, Kordae Johnson and Terrance Rodgers have been ordered to be transported to Dallas.

Lontrell Williams Sr. remains in custody in Memphis, while Terrance Rodgers is in custody in Atlanta. FOX 4 was unable to find court documents for Demarcus Glover or Kedarius Waters.

Some of the defendants, including Williams Sr., have court appearances or filing deadlines scheduled for next week.