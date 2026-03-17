Grapevine celebrates longest-serving mayor in Texas history

The Brief The City of Grapevine will celebrate William D. Tate, the city's mayor for the last 50 years, during a variety of celebrations through 2026 and 2027. The Golden Jubilee celebrations will include a public art dedication and a community picnic to honor Tate's tenure during next month's Main Street Fest in downtown Grapevine. Tate has served as Grapevine's mayor since 1988. He was originally elected as mayor in 1973 and served in that role until 1985.



The longest-serving mayor in Texas history will have a series of celebrations held in his honor throughout the next year.

A Golden Jubilee in Grapevine

What we know:

William D. Tate, the Mayor of Grapevine, is entering his 50th year in that role in 2026. To celebrate, the City of Grapevine will hold Golden Jubilee festivities throughout the rest of 2026 and through May 2027.

Golden Jubilee festivities will kick off during the city's annual Main Street Fest on May 15. Events will include a tribute gala on May 15, a public art dedication on May 16, and a community picnic on May 17 to mark Mayor Tate's actual 50th anniversary date.

Grapevine will hold other Golden Jubilee celebrations through May 2027.

William D. Tate

Mayor William D. Tate was originally elected as Grapevine's mayor in 1973 and served in that role until 1985. He had previously served as a Grapevine City Council member in 1972 and was a city attorney from 1969 to 1972.

Tate was reelected as Mayor of Grapevine in 1988, and has held that role ever since.

Grapevine's website says Tate was born and raised in Grapevine, is a member of several committees for the city and was elected to the Grapevine High School Hall of Fame in 1989.

A press release from the City of Grapevine states that Tate is the longest-serving mayor in Texas, and the longest-serving for a city of Grapevine's size.