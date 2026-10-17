2 killed in early morning house fire in Grand Prairie

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The Brief Two people were killed in a house fire in Grand Prairie early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 3600 block of Green Hollow Drive, where they found a fully engulfed home with a collapsing roof. Firefighters pulled a man from the home who was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A woman was found inside the home.



Grand Prairie firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that killed two.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the 3600 block of Green Hollow Drive just before 5 a.m. Saturday for a house fire with two people possibly trapped inside. They arrived to a fully engulfed home with the roof collapsing.

Crews were able to find a man who was removed through a window and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

GPFD said firefighters continued to search for a second victim, but the walls of the home started to collapse. A woman was later found and pronounced dead at the scene.

A firefighter was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.