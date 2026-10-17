2 killed in early morning house fire in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that killed two.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the 3600 block of Green Hollow Drive just before 5 a.m. Saturday for a house fire with two people possibly trapped inside. They arrived to a fully engulfed home with the roof collapsing.
Crews were able to find a man who was removed through a window and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
GPFD said firefighters continued to search for a second victim, but the walls of the home started to collapse. A woman was later found and pronounced dead at the scene.
A firefighter was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Grand Prairie Fire Department.