Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for Texas in response to COVID-19

Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation on Friday to extend the declaration that was originally issued on March 13. The declaration provides the state resources to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if possible."

Texas reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time on Thursday. In addition to 105 new deaths, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day and the rolling rate of positive tests inched closer to nearly 16% — the highest in the pandemic yet.

Gov. Abbott, who last month banned elective medical procedures in Texas’ biggest cities as cases began creeping up again, expanded those restrictions Thursday to hospitals serving more than 100 counties, including some in rural swaths of the state. Texas health officials say more than 11,000 beds remain open in Texas, although availability varies by region.

The move to free up more beds is the latest rollback of restrictions that Abbott began lifting in May. Last month, the governor ordered bars to close and restaurant to reduce their capacity to 50 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.