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Garland police investigate fatal shooting

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Published  April 7, 2026 12:45pm CDT
Garland
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • One person is dead following an early morning shooting in a residential neighborhood on the 1400 block of Melrose Street in Garland.
    • Police found a second person at the scene who was unharmed, but their involvement in the incident remains unclear.
    • No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as investigators work to determine a motive.

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Melrose Street around 7:20  a.m. That’s in a neighborhood near North Garland Avenue and West Buckingham Road.

They found a vehicle with multiple gunshots and a person next to a vehicle that had been shot. That person died at the hospital.

There was another person near the car who had not been shot.

What we don't know:

Police are still trying to find out how the second person was involved in the shooting, if at all.

They haven’t released any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.

GarlandCrime and Public Safety