Garland police investigate fatal shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Melrose Street around 7:20 a.m. That’s in a neighborhood near North Garland Avenue and West Buckingham Road.
They found a vehicle with multiple gunshots and a person next to a vehicle that had been shot. That person died at the hospital.
There was another person near the car who had not been shot.
What we don't know:
Police are still trying to find out how the second person was involved in the shooting, if at all.
They haven’t released any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.