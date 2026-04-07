Garland police investigate fatal shooting

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The Brief One person is dead following an early morning shooting in a residential neighborhood on the 1400 block of Melrose Street in Garland. Police found a second person at the scene who was unharmed, but their involvement in the incident remains unclear. No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as investigators work to determine a motive.



Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Melrose Street around 7:20 a.m. That’s in a neighborhood near North Garland Avenue and West Buckingham Road.

They found a vehicle with multiple gunshots and a person next to a vehicle that had been shot. That person died at the hospital.

There was another person near the car who had not been shot.

What we don't know:

Police are still trying to find out how the second person was involved in the shooting, if at all.

They haven’t released any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.