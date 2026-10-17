Garland police arrest man accused of deadly shooting outside business
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside a business.
What we know:
Ezequiel Hernandez was charged with murder and is currently being held in the Garland Detention Center.
Officers responded to the 500 block of West Oates Road around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found a man who had been shot. Garland Fire Department paramedics responded, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Hernandez and the victim had an argument inside the business earlier in the night. They believe that once the business closed, Hernandez shot the victim and fled the scene in a truck.
Hernandez was located at a home in Mesquite where he was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released. It is unclear was prompted the initial argument.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Garland Police Department.