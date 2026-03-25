Frisco man sentenced to 50 years for decades of child sex abuse
FRISCO, Texas - A Frisco man who was convicted of decades of child sexual abuse will spend the next 50 years in prison.
Child Sexual Abuse Case
What's new:
According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, 53-year-old Christopher John Greene was sentenced recently to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was also sentenced to 20 years for indecency with a child and five years for possession of child pornography.
He’ll serve all three sentences concurrently.
The backstory:
Prosecutors said one of Greene’s victims told a counselor about the abuse in 2023, prompting a police investigation.
It began in the early 2000s when the victim was just 10 years old and continued until he turned 15. Greene had access to the child through a family relationship, prosecutors said.
During the investigation, three other men came forward with allegations against Greene dating back to the 1980s.
Frisco police also found child pornography in Greene’s home while executing a search warrant.
What they're saying:
"This sentence means a predator can no longer prey on the innocent, because for too long, the innocent have paid the price for his crimes," DA Willis said after the sentencing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Collin County District Attorney's Office.