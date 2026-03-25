Frisco man sentenced to 50 years for decades of child sex abuse

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The Brief Christopher John Greene, 53, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, and possession of child pornography. The investigation began in 2023 after a victim reported abuse that occurred in the early 2000s; three other men later came forward with allegations dating back to the 1980s. Greene will serve his multiple sentences concurrently, ensuring the Frisco man remains behind bars for several decades.



A Frisco man who was convicted of decades of child sexual abuse will spend the next 50 years in prison.

Child Sexual Abuse Case

What's new:

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, 53-year-old Christopher John Greene was sentenced recently to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He was also sentenced to 20 years for indecency with a child and five years for possession of child pornography.

He’ll serve all three sentences concurrently.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said one of Greene’s victims told a counselor about the abuse in 2023, prompting a police investigation.

It began in the early 2000s when the victim was just 10 years old and continued until he turned 15. Greene had access to the child through a family relationship, prosecutors said.

During the investigation, three other men came forward with allegations against Greene dating back to the 1980s.

Frisco police also found child pornography in Greene’s home while executing a search warrant.

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What they're saying:

"This sentence means a predator can no longer prey on the innocent, because for too long, the innocent have paid the price for his crimes," DA Willis said after the sentencing.